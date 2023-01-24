Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode East bypoll: Elangovan calls on Stalin, Thirumavalavan, other allies, seeks support

Elangovan, along with Congress leaders K Selvaperunthagai, KV Thankabalu and others, visited Anna Arivalayam and met Stalin and other DMK leaders.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

EVKS Elangovan and senior Congress leaders with CM MK Stalin at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress candidate for Erode East bypoll EVKS Elangovan on Monday met leaders of various political parties, including DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking their support for his candidature. He expressed hope that he would emerge victorious with a large margin.

Elangovan, along with Congress leaders K Selvaperunthagai, KV Thankabalu and others, visited Anna Arivalayam and met Stalin and other DMK leaders. Later, he told reporters: “I thanked the CM for allocating Erode East seat to the Congress again. I have requested him to organise a campaign (for the bypoll), and he agreed.”

Elangovan also visited the VCK headquarters and met party president Thol Thirumavalavan and sought his support. Thirumavalavan told reporters that Elangovan’s victory was already assured. “His victory would be an award to the DMK-led government by the people of Erode East.” Elangovan also met leaders of the MDMK, the CPM, and the CPI. 

In the afternoon, he called on actor-turned-politician and MNM president Kamal Haasan. Kamal later told reporters: “We will announce our party’s stance after discussion with party functionaries in this regard.”

