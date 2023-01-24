Five more Lankan Tamils reach Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A family of five, including three children, hailing from Kilinochchi region in Sri Lanka reached Serenkottiai beach near Rameswaram seeking refuge on Monday morning.

All of them were lodged at Mandapam refugee camp in the evening. They were identified as Bharathi Diss (42) along with his children Bhavana Krushsanthan (17) and Bhavana Arul (15) and Bhavana Prithika (10) along with their relative Muniyamma (75) of Bharthipuram.

During inquiry, it was known that they decided to flee the island nation to escape hardship and seek a job in India. With this, the total number of Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived in Rameswaram has increased to 217.

Speaking to TNIE, Jacintha Lazarus, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils, said, “The Lankan Tamils are provided with basic amenities at the Mandapam camp. Considering the future of the children, they were enrolled in local government schools. Youngsters would be enrolled in skill training classes, such as tailoring.”

