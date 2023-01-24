Madurai: 40 women accuse NGO of changing address on Aadhaar cards

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Over 40 women from Mayandipatti, which falls under the Poosaripatti village panchayat, petitioned Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Monday seeking action against an NGO that allegedly collected their Aadhaar cards and changed their addresses in the document. They also raised suspicion that the NGO members might have availed loans in their names using the Aadhaar.



According to their petition, NGO members Kumar and Yamini approached the women and urged them to attend a 45-day free-of-cost tailoring course. Over 40 women in the village attended the course and the NGO members collected their Aadhaar cards and other identity proofs claiming that they required the cards for issuing them course certificates.



"The documents were collected at a hall in Melur taluk, where the NGO members also got the women to share OTP numbers with them. Though Kumar and Yamini issued course certificates to all the women, they did not return the Aadhaar cards. Later, on January 19, the women got back their Aadhaar cards, but their addresses were changed on the cards. When the women questioned this, the NGO members threatened the villagers and fled the place," the petition read.



In this situation, the women urged the district collector to initiate action against the NGO members and check whether any loan was taken using their identity proofs.

MADURAI: Over 40 women from Mayandipatti, which falls under the Poosaripatti village panchayat, petitioned Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Monday seeking action against an NGO that allegedly collected their Aadhaar cards and changed their addresses in the document. They also raised suspicion that the NGO members might have availed loans in their names using the Aadhaar. According to their petition, NGO members Kumar and Yamini approached the women and urged them to attend a 45-day free-of-cost tailoring course. Over 40 women in the village attended the course and the NGO members collected their Aadhaar cards and other identity proofs claiming that they required the cards for issuing them course certificates. "The documents were collected at a hall in Melur taluk, where the NGO members also got the women to share OTP numbers with them. Though Kumar and Yamini issued course certificates to all the women, they did not return the Aadhaar cards. Later, on January 19, the women got back their Aadhaar cards, but their addresses were changed on the cards. When the women questioned this, the NGO members threatened the villagers and fled the place," the petition read. In this situation, the women urged the district collector to initiate action against the NGO members and check whether any loan was taken using their identity proofs.