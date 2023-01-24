Manickam Tagore dares Annamalai to enter Erode East bypoll fray

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday challenged BJP state president K Annamalai to contest the Erode East by-election. "The BJP leader has brought 'childish' politics to Tamil Nadu. If he has the guts, let him enter the fray," Tagore said.
Addressing press persons in the district, the Congress MP said, "As the central budget session is approaching, I would like to request union finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman to not disappoint Virudhunagar district like she did last time. She should allocate some funds for the district's development projects, especially the railway projects. The contribution from the district to the Centre and the Centre's contribution to the district's growth is highly disproportionate."
He went on to condemn the Narendra Modi-led union government for not paying salaries to MGNREGA workers in Tamil Nadu for the last nine weeks. "These workers have not received their salaries after Diwali, and I would soon raise this issue in the parliament. Also, what is this mystery around the new parliament building which is in its last stage of construction? Even ministers are not allowed to enter it and we have seen only some pictures. Now, we are hearing that the 'lotus symbol' is being etched in many places of the building. The public expects the building to resemble a national institution and not a BJP party office," Tagore added.
The Congress leader also said EVKS Elangovan, the party's candidate for the Erode East bypoll, recently met MNM president Kamal Haasan and sought his support. "We firmly believe that Hassan will extend his support to us," he further said.
