Notice issued on plea to install napkin machines 

The petitioner, M Pozhilan of Madurai, said several institutions lacked vending machines and incinerators.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has issued notice to the state government on a PIL seeking direction to authorities to take effective and expeditious measures for the installation and effective maintenance of sanitary napkin vending machines and electric incinerators for disposal of the napkins at higher educational institutions in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The petitioner, M Pozhilan of Madurai, said several institutions lacked vending machines and incinerators. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, which heard the plea, asked the litigant to implead the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a party in the case, and issued a notice to the government.

