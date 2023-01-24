Petition against making gowns for advocates must reserved

Home States Tamil Nadu

The division bench said the interim order of stay on the operation of the notification of NCLT would continue. 

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq reserved orders on a petition filed by Advocate R Rajesh challenging a notification issued by the registrar of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) making it mandatory for advocates to wear gowns while appearing before the benches of NCLT.

Advocate SR Raghunathan representing the Bar Council of India supported the prayer of the petitioner who said the impugned order issued by the registrar was ultra vires and should be quashed as illegal, arbitrary and devoid of merit. “The NCLT does not have the jurisdiction to insist on advocates to wear gowns,” he said. 

