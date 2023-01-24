Provide purified drinking water in all Tenkasi bus stands: Association

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Members of Indhiya Nadar Peramaippu submitted a petition to District Collector P Akash demanding a drinking water facility in all bus stands of Tenkasi district at the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.



"According to the state government's instruction, the town and municipality administrations should provide passengers with purified drinking water in their bus stands. However, the urban local body administrations at their bus stands are supplying unclean water which has been causing various diseases in children and elderly people.

Due to this, the passengers have to purchase mineral water by spending `20 to `25. The previous AIADMK government was selling mineral water at the bus stands for `10. However, the DMK government stopped this. Hence, the district administration should ensure that the urban local bodies are providing clean drinking water," said the association's state vice president S Loorthu Nadar.



Residents of Sangupatti, led by village nattamai P Sabari, demanded sufficient drinking water connection to 30 houses located in the Vadakku colony area. "All these 30 houses have only one drinking water tap. Due to water shortage, we take water from a leaking water pipeline leaking on the side of Kovilpatti road. As many people use this water after defecation, we have to filter this water before use," the petitioner said. They also urged the collector to take steps towards the construction of a tank at their crematorium for bathing and the installation of street lights.



Meanwhile, the residents of Arunachalapuram of Anaikulam panchayat demanded jobs under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

