Scheme to give up power subsidy after Aadhaar linking?

Tangedco is planning to introduce a scheme for people to voluntarily give up the 100 free units and other power subsidies once the Aadhaar linking process is complete.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco is planning to introduce a scheme for people to voluntarily give up the 100 free units and other power subsidies once the Aadhaar linking process is complete. As of now, farmers, weavers and households are getting subsidies from TN government for electricity use.

According to an official source, it is mandatory to fulfil certain conditions such as Aadhaar link, streamlining of subsidies and feeder segregation to get central funds. “Tangedco has already taken steps for Aadhaar link and feeder segregation. Now, the utility is planning a scheme for consumers to voluntarily give up subsidies, thus reducing TN’s financial burden.” 

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that to introduce the scheme, a separate column on Tangedco website would be created.  Before this, Tangedco must advertise the scheme and report to TNERC following a state cabinet approval.

“The preliminary discussion is under way. Our aim is to submit a plan before the assembly session,” he said. The officer also clarified that they had no plan to extend the time for Aadhaar linking. The last date for this process is January 31. 

10 lakh hut connections
According to sources, there are over 10 lakh free hut connections across TN. The rule for this connection is that a household should only use a 60-watt bulb. Many, however, use power beyond this limit.

