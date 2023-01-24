Tasmac liquor shops shut as bar owners refuse to pay mamool for Karur gang

THOOTHUKUDI: A few residents of Kovilpatti municipality held a protest on Monday after two Tasmac outlets had to shut shop. Sources said a group of men from Karur allegedly demanded money from the outlets in Ettayapuram road and Karuvadu Pettai. Since the outlet owners refused to pay monthly mamool demanded by the gang hailing from Karur, the shops were closed, they added. The bar owners suspect collusion between Tasmac officials and the gang as the department official allegedly wanted them to pay the mamool to keep the liquor shops open.
Some bar owners from Thoothukudi told TNIE that a gang from Karur had been using the name of Prohibition and Excise Department Minister V Senthil Balaji for demanding the mamool, ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 per month based on the sales, from each of the Tasmac bars. Two liquor outlets were closed in the district a few days ago for denying the mamool, they added. Tasmac district manager Murugan did not respond to repeated calls.
