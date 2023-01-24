Thoothukudi: Activist expresses life threat, demands armed guard for protection

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: During the grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate campus on Monday, a 45-year-old activist, who was recently attacked by goons for complaining about ganja peddling at Arumuganeri, urged the police to arrest all the accused and provide him security with armed personnel.



The petitioner J Balakumaresan of Barathi Nagar, near Arumuganeri, said he was attacked by a seven-member gang consisting of minors on December 29. However, the police failed to arrest those who operated the gang. "The members behind the operation must be held responsible, as I had no previous enmity with those anyone who attacked me at the restaurant on the day. Besides, while the actual culprits are roaming freely, chances are high for another attack against me. The district administration should either give him the license to use weapons or provide him security with armed police personnel," the petition read.



He further stated that he had adopted over 1,019 government schools in the state and appointed 2,019 supporting teaching staff for schools running short of teachers under Aathava, a trust led by himself. He demanded the district administration ensure his safety so that he can continue his educational safety.



Meanwhile, a group of farmers from Kurippankulam villagers said they cultivated paddy across 200 acre by using water from wells Pointing to the failure of seasonal rainfall, they said they suffered a huge financial loss as the crops wilted. They sought the district administration to conduct an assessment and provide adequate compensation.

