Thoothukudi: Kin wants to rope in helicopter to search for body of fisherman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Relatives of Sheik Mohammed (40), who drowned mid-sea after being allegedly hit by a vessel, have urged to rope in a helicopter to search for the body. They submitted a petition to the Assistant Director of Fisheries at Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Monday.



S Maideen Pichai of Samuvelpuram said in a petition that his son-in-law Sheik Mohammed ventured into the sea for fishing in a country boat on January 18 alongside Anto and Jeyabal. "Anto and Jeyabal reached the shore by boarding the Kombuthurai fishermen's boat the next day while Sheik Mohammed did not return. The district administration must show special attention to recover his body," he said.



Howthoo Maideen, district president of the fishermen wing of the SDPI party, who led the bereaved family, said they have been searching for the body with the support of fishermen panchayat for the past five days by deploying three boats, but in vain. "As they could not trace his body, the state and union government must deploy a helicopter for the search. The government must find the vessel that hit the country boat and sped away, and punish them severely for the tragedy. The government should also provide compensation for his family members," he said.

THOOTHUKUDI: Relatives of Sheik Mohammed (40), who drowned mid-sea after being allegedly hit by a vessel, have urged to rope in a helicopter to search for the body. They submitted a petition to the Assistant Director of Fisheries at Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Monday. S Maideen Pichai of Samuvelpuram said in a petition that his son-in-law Sheik Mohammed ventured into the sea for fishing in a country boat on January 18 alongside Anto and Jeyabal. "Anto and Jeyabal reached the shore by boarding the Kombuthurai fishermen's boat the next day while Sheik Mohammed did not return. The district administration must show special attention to recover his body," he said. Howthoo Maideen, district president of the fishermen wing of the SDPI party, who led the bereaved family, said they have been searching for the body with the support of fishermen panchayat for the past five days by deploying three boats, but in vain. "As they could not trace his body, the state and union government must deploy a helicopter for the search. The government must find the vessel that hit the country boat and sped away, and punish them severely for the tragedy. The government should also provide compensation for his family members," he said.