'Thunivu' loving youth attempts to rob bank, gets caught by Tamil Nadu's Dindigul cops

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Dindigul West Police for attempting to rob at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Thadikombu Road on Tuesday.

The youth was identified as Kaleel Rahman (25) of Poochi Nayankanpatti near Begampur. Three employees were working in the branch when the youth entered with pepper and chilli spray, a cutting blade, a knife and other sharp weapons.

He sprayed pepper and chilli on the employees' faces and managed to tie them by using a plastic rope. However, one of the employees escaped and shouted in front of the bank premises for help. With the support of bank security guards and the public, the youth was nabbed before being handed over to the cops.



During the inquiry, Kaleel told the police that he was upset over his life and got inspired after watching Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'. Following Ajith's style, he attempted the bank robbery. The investigation is still ongoing.

