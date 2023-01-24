Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: Eight years on, no salary for government-aided teachers

Demanding CSI Tirunelveli Diocesan to send their documents to the state government for job permanency, around 50 teachers from government-aided schools staged a hunger strike on Monday.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Demanding CSI Tirunelveli Diocesan to send their documents to the state government for job permanency, around 50 teachers from government-aided schools staged a hunger strike on Monday. They said the administration has not been paying them salary for nearly eight years, and they have to take loans from money lenders for sustenance. Even though their salaries got delayed for a whopping eight years, the teachers had continued with the job, hoping that they would be made permanent staff someday.

"All of us have passed the teachers eligibility test and are well qualified to be made permanent staff. With the same promise, we were recruited by the diocese years ago. The state government is also ready to make us permanent. However, the administration is sending our files, along with candidates who failed the TET examination, for government approval," said the protesting teachers, adding that this has led to the rejection of the entire batch of applications.
 
According to the teachers, Speaker M Appavu and Tirunelveli district education officer had promised immediate approval from the state government to make their jobs permanent if the files were submitted. "The diocesan executive committee also passed a resolution in support of the 54 teachers. However, nothing has happened so far," they added. The teachers, who locked the diocesan office as part of their protest, dispersed after their administration conducted a talk with them and promised them that it would send their files to the government for approval by February 10.

