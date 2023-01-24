Tirupattur: Man tries to enter house from terrace as wife fails to open door, falls to death

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 30-year-old man died allegedly fell to his death while attempting to enter his residence on the third floor by climbing on the pipeline in Tirupattur on Sunday night. The victim was identified as G Thennarasu (30) of Nattrampalli, a marketing firm employee. Around 11pm, Thennarasu returned home from a relative’s house. As his calling bell was not working, he called his wife Punitha (26) on the mobile phone several times, but to no avail.

Police said Thennarasu climbed down a pipeline from the terrace and sustained head injury in the fall. On hearing a loud sound, Punitha went outside and found Thennarasu in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Tirupattur GH where he was declared dead on arrival. A case was filed under section 174 of CrPC. Thennarasu is survived by his one-year-old child and wife.

Meanwhile, Thennarasu’s relatives filed a complaint, alleging that three people -- including the victim’s wife and two of his friends -- murdered him. However, the Nathrampalli police refused to accept the complaint stating that they were awaiting postmortem results.

Relatives allege foul play

Thennarasu’s relatives filed a complaint, alleging that three people - including the victim’s wife and two of his friends - murdered him. However, the Nathrampalli police refused to accept the complaint stating that they were awaiting postmortem results. Over 50 relatives staged a road blockade in front of the police station. They accepted the body after the police pacified them.

