Transgender Protection of Rights Act: Notification too late, rules too little say activists

CHENNAI: As the state government told the HC that it has notified the rules for the Central Transgender (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 after nearly three years, members of the community urged the government to implement rights-based policies to ensure they are given due place in the society. Their long-pending demands include 1% reservation in government educational institutions and improvising and implementing ‘Thirunar Plus’ policy prepared by the state planning commission.

Even under the rules, transgender persons have to get two identity cards - one for availing central schemes, which should be applied to the district magistrate, and a state government ID card that should be applied through the Thirunangai mobile application.

“After the central rules came into force, the identity card has to be applied through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s website, and district magistrates, who provide the certificate, have to be sensitised. One also can choose any binary markers - male or female - after medical intervention. The rules published by the state emphasise on applying through the Thirunangaigal mobile app.

There is no option for binary markers, instead it has three options - transwoman, transman and intersex persons. When I applied as Thirunambi (transman), the identity card still said Thirunangai (transwoman). There are several glitches in the website and in the app,” said Tarun, an LGBTQ affirmative counsellor from Chennai.

The community has also stressed on changing the welfare board’s name to Thirunar Nala Vaariyam instead of Thirunangai Nala Vaariyam. The rules also don’t mention anything about sensitisation that should be carried out in educational institutions, he added.

Meanwhile, trans rights activist Grace Banu said, “Our main demand is that 1% reservation should be provided in government educational institutions and jobs. “Many of the members also opined the notification of the rules is too little and too late.

“These rules are just a replica of the central rules. Though it has been two months since the Tirunar Plus policy has been submitted, the state government has not yet asked for the views of the community. It should be modified based on suggestions and implemented to ensure the welfare of transpersons,” said a member of the community on condition of anonymity.

