Two-tumbler system practised in 11 Anchetti villages: VCK

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A group of cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday submitted a petition to the district collector alleging prevalence of two-tumbler system in 11 villages in Anchetti taluk.

The party alleged that SC people are being discriminated in tea stalls and hotels at Belpatti, Manjukondapalli, Urigam, Thandiyam, Kovalli, Arthakkal, Doddur, Melur, Devakoundandoddi, and demanded action. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy told TNIE that he would check the veracity of the complaint and initiate action at the earliest.

