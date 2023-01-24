Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-tumbler system practised in 11 Anchetti villages: VCK

A group of cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi  on Monday submitted a petition to the district collector alleging prevalence of two-tumbler system in 11 villages in Anchetti taluk.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A group of cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi  on Monday submitted a petition to the district collector alleging prevalence of two-tumbler system in 11 villages in Anchetti taluk.

The party alleged that SC people are being discriminated in tea stalls and hotels at Belpatti, Manjukondapalli, Urigam, Thandiyam, Kovalli, Arthakkal, Doddur, Melur, Devakoundandoddi, and demanded action. Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy told TNIE that he would check the veracity of the complaint and initiate action at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VCK
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp