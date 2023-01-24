Woman held, two booked for forcing minor into prostitution

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 35-year-old woman was arrested and two others were booked for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old girl into prostitution. The girl was married to a man and is the mother of a two-year-old. Due to an ongoing case of child marriage, they were living separately. Sources said the arrested woman, Selvi, has been taking care of the victim.

"Selvi and another accused Muthupandi forced the girl into prostitution. Following this, another suspect Koodalingam sexually assaulted the girl. Based on the complaint by the victim, a case has been registered under POCSO Act and ITP Act against the accused Selvi, Muthupandi, and Koodalingam. While Selvi has been arrested, police are in search of the other two," added sources.



In a separate incident, a POCSO case was registered against Eswaran (33) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl child near Rajapalayam. Sources said the girl was playing with two of her siblings when the suspect assaulted the girl in an inebriated state. Noticing the incident, a woman from the neighborhood intervened and informed the girl's parents, they added.

