Anna Nagar may host Tiruchy's first food street: Civic body

TIRUCHY: A dedicated food street, the first of its kind in the city, is becoming a reality. According to officials, the plan has been chalked out and the preparatory works are in its final stage for the food street to be set up likely at a vacant space near Uzhavar Santhai in Anna Nagar.

As per the plan, the food street, which is intended to ensure hygienic food at affordable rates, would stretch to nearby roads. The city corporation mulls over spending about `3 crore to realise the project. Coupled with seating arrangements on roadsides and parking spaces, the food street project, once realised, would be a feast for not just the eye but taste buds too, officials said, adding that stalls will be rented out to street vendors. High-quality hygiene is a prerequisite, they added.

A corporation engineer said they have drawn inspiration from food street models in Delhi and other cities. However, the one under the Belagavi city corporation in Karnataka, which hosts small stalls to a vibrant ambience sparked interest in them the most. "We plan to incorporate such a model to a small and expanding city like Tiruchy," the engineer said. Meanwhile, senior officials listed out the reasons to have chosen the spot near the santhai over other areas.

"The Uzhavar Santhai road is an interior stretch close to the main road. Scores of residents visit the Walkers track in Anna Nagar during sunset. Therefore, a food street here would attract hordes of customers. Also, we do not have to fret over traffic woes as the food street is coming up in an interior road. About 20 stalls would be set up in the initial phase.

Down the line, we would extend it to nearby street too," an official explained. Another official said the civic body would be developing their own unique model despite drawing inspiration from the Belagavi food street model. "Our architects have come with a series of designs and our engineers are considering its feasibility. Once finalised, the design report would be submitted to higher authorities for government approval," a top official said.

