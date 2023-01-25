Coimbatore Corp to accept tax payments through UPI

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipality Corporation (CCMC) collected Rs 4.9 crore as property tax on Monday, the highest single day collection ever. Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body will soon introduce UPI mode for property tax payments in ramp up collection.

Prathap told TNIE, “CCMC collected its all-time highest single-day tax collection of Rs 4.9 crore on Monday. The officials collected Rs 33 lakh during the special camps organised across the district for tax collection on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier, we had a separate server for tax payments. But now, it has been connected with the UTIS server in Chennai.

Also, the 178 hand-held devices which have been provided to the officials for tax collection were not linked with the UTIS server. As a result, officials who organise special camps or go on door-to-door tax collection were only providing manual challans which were time-consuming. So, we are going to link those devices with the UTIS and also launch UPI mode for tax payments before the current financial year ends.”

As per sources, with the current financial year ending, the civic body has intensified tax collection works across the city. The civic body had assigned over 40 bill collectors for the 100 wards in the five zones to collect the tax amount from the public earlier, but has now assigned additional 50 collectors to speed up the tax collections.

CCMC sources said that there are 5,46,611 property tax assessments in the 100 wards of the city. “With the demand of property tax, including the current year and arrears standing at Rs 525 crore, the civic body has managed to collect about Rs 225 crore as of Tuesday. Overall, the civic body has managed to collect around 55% of the total tax demand for the current year,” the sources added.

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipality Corporation (CCMC) collected Rs 4.9 crore as property tax on Monday, the highest single day collection ever. Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body will soon introduce UPI mode for property tax payments in ramp up collection. Prathap told TNIE, “CCMC collected its all-time highest single-day tax collection of Rs 4.9 crore on Monday. The officials collected Rs 33 lakh during the special camps organised across the district for tax collection on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier, we had a separate server for tax payments. But now, it has been connected with the UTIS server in Chennai. Also, the 178 hand-held devices which have been provided to the officials for tax collection were not linked with the UTIS server. As a result, officials who organise special camps or go on door-to-door tax collection were only providing manual challans which were time-consuming. So, we are going to link those devices with the UTIS and also launch UPI mode for tax payments before the current financial year ends.” As per sources, with the current financial year ending, the civic body has intensified tax collection works across the city. The civic body had assigned over 40 bill collectors for the 100 wards in the five zones to collect the tax amount from the public earlier, but has now assigned additional 50 collectors to speed up the tax collections. CCMC sources said that there are 5,46,611 property tax assessments in the 100 wards of the city. “With the demand of property tax, including the current year and arrears standing at Rs 525 crore, the civic body has managed to collect about Rs 225 crore as of Tuesday. Overall, the civic body has managed to collect around 55% of the total tax demand for the current year,” the sources added.