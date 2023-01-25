Coimbatore: Newbie driver steps on accelerator instead of brake, kills boy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle at Podanur died after being hit by a car on Sunday. The accident happened when the man in the car mistakenly raised the accelerator instead of the brake.

The deceased was identified as B Raifudeen, son of Basheeth, from Vannara Pettai Street near Podanur.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-west) of the Coimbatore city police said, N Syed Mohammed Feroze (34), who lives in the same area, bought a car a few days ago. On Sunday morning, he was trying to move the vehicle. Raifudeen, who was cycling on the road, stood there to watch the new car.

After waiting there for a while, he started to pedal the bicycle and meanwhile, Feroze also moved his car forward. Instead of applying the brake, he hit the accelerator and the car crushed the boy against a compound wall. He suffered head injuries and was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital but was declared dead. TIW-west Police registered a case against Feroze under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

