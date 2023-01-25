First maize regulatory market in Tiruchy welcomed by farmers, traders

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The first weekly maize regulatory market in Thathaiyangarpet, which was launched in the district on December 29 2022, has received wide appreciation from farmers and traders, who have both benefited from the move. Officials said that around 90 tonnes were sold in the first four weeks in the market. Sources from the Agriculture Marketing Department said that around 18,396 hectares of maize were cultivated in Tiruchy, and each hectare produces approximately 1,32,192 tonnes of maize. The recent initiative for a separate regulatory market has gained momentum among traders and farmers. Deepika S, supervisor of the Maize regulatory market, said, "Earlier, farmers catering to the private market did not have an option to negotiate and were bound to accept traders' prices. Our weekly regulatory market is visited by ten traders, creating a competition among them and resulting in better prices for farmers, who net a minimum profit of Rs 1-Rs 1.5 per kg." She also added, "We use our weighing machine, which is a standard one, and test the product for moisture levels prior to sales. We also give space for small-scale farmers to dry their maize at our place free of cost." K Rajesh, from the Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry farmers Marketing Society, said, "My per day demand would be a minimum of 15 metric tonnes and through the regulatory market, I could check the quality of the maize as well as buy them at a lower price compared to the outside market. Earlier I was buying from traders who would charge higher and mix up different qualities of maize." Ravi P, a farmer from Sevanthampatti, said, "In the outside market, we meet only one trader and if they offer Rs 21 per kg we have no option but to give, whereas in the regulatory market, traders compete with other to offer the best price. Last week, 1 kg was auctioned for a price of Rs 22.80, which is 1.80 paise higher than the outside market. This year, I've produced 30 tonnes of maize and this regulatory market is a saviour for farmers." Sources from the regulatory market said that maize worth Rs 16.73 lakh were sold in the last four weeks of auctions that saw participation from 38 farmers and 38 traders.