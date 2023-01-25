Forest officials in Erode drive back herd of five elephants into Karnataka

By Express News Service

ERODE: Forest department officials on Tuesday pushed back a herd of wild elephants that entered farmlands in villages on the Karnataka border. According to sources, five elephants strayed from Karnataka’s Honnali in the morning and entered farmlands in Mettalvadi village. Farmers informed the department and forest officer S Sathish led a team from Thalavadi and Jeerahalli ranges and chased away the elephants. “The five elephants had separated from a big herd and entered Tamil Nadu. A team of about 50 staff drove the herd back into Karnataka. Seeing the herd of elephants, the villagers shouted and many people started taking videos on mobile phones which delayed our efforts,” Sathish said. “We could continue the task only after controlling the villagers. By Tuesday afternoon, the elephants were driven back into Arulavadi across the border. We have informed the Karnataka forest department about the situation,” Sathish added.