Govt teacher accused of abusing girl students

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: District child protection unit on Tuesday lodged a complaint against a government high school teacher near Denkanikottai for sexually abusing female students.

According to the police, when the headmaster of the school near Denkanikottai opened the complaint box in the second week of January, he found nine female students from Class 8 and 9 had levelled sexual abuse allegations against a social science teacher from the school.The teacher was suspended by Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer KP Maheswari last week based on the allegations.

Hosur district education officer and child helpline staff conducted an inquiry with the students last week and on Monday, District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi and two other members visited the school to enquire about the issue and Legal cum Probation Officer J Raghuram and outreach worker Vinoth Kumar have lodged a police complaint against a teacher at Denkanikottai All Women’s Police Station on Tuesday.

