Lawyer found dead inside car on Krishnagiri highway

KRISHNAGIRI: A 44-year-old lawyer from Dharmapuri district was found dead in his car near Melumalai in Krishnagiri on Monday night. According to police, the deceased, S Sivakumar (44) of Aalamarathupatti near Karimangalam, was a lawyer in Dharmapuri district. On Monday afternoon, two people approached Sivakumar near Dharmapuri Court and allegedly requested his help in releasing their vehicle which was seized by the Gurubarapalli police for gukta smuggling.

“Both of them along with the lawyer and two junior lawyers, Arul and Gokulakannan, went in a car. They stopped at a tea shop near the Krishnagiri tollgate, following which the two told Sivakumar that one of their relatives had the documents of the vehicles and requested him to go to the relative’s place. Sivakumar instructed the junior lawyers to stay near the shop and went with the two suspects,” police said.

When Sivakumar didn’t return till 6 pm, the junior lawyers tried to call him, but his mobile phone was switched off, following which, they informed his relatives. Meanwhile, a NHAI patrol vehicle found an abandoned car near Melumalai and informed Gurubarapalli police, who reached the spot and found Sivakumar dead inside. Sivakumar’s wife Vanitha lodged a complaint at Gurubarapalli police and they are enquiring.

Sivakumar’s relatives and his colleagues staged a road-roko protest on the Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway in front of Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital, where his body has been sent for autopsy.

