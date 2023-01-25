Madurai: Six including advocate held for plan to kill DMK man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai city police recently nabbed six persons on Monday for an alleged plot to murder former DMK Zonal Chairman of Madurai Corporation VK Gurusamy in Keerathurai. The police also seized weapons from the gang.



Sources said Gurusamy and his group have a long-standing rivalry with former AIADMK functionary Rajapandian and his men, which has resulted in several murders and revenge killings in Madurai and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Gurusamy, who came out on bail in connection with one of these cases, has been residing at his house within the Keerathurai police station limit, they added.



In this context, the rival gang, consisting of S Jesus Ruban (30), R Manikandan (26), N Mathavan (18), S Boobalan (32), A Pandiyarajan (22) gathered to plot against him on January 21, but in vain as Keerathurai police nabbed three of them. The police revealed that Gurusamy was not in the house at the time. Meanwhile, the police arrested advocate R Rajesh, who allegedly helped the five-member gang to plot the murder. Boobalan and Pandiyarajan were arrested by Avaniyapuram police on Monday.

