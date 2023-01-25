Home States Tamil Nadu

No fund allocation yet: Centre gets brickbats over Madurai AIIMS

“The Union government announced the establishment of AIIMS in 2018, and decided to complete its construction with the support of a Japanese company the next year.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

CPM and allies staging a protest against the Centre in Madurai on Tuesday| kk sundar 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the BJP government for not allocating funds for the Madurai AIIMS, cadres of the DMK, Congress, CPM, MDMK and VCK staged a protest on Tuesday. The protesters, led by CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan, carried a brick, which had ‘Where is AIIMS?’ engraved on it.

“The Union government announced the establishment of AIIMS in 2018, and decided to complete its construction with the support of a Japanese company the next year. Until now, the company has not released the funds and the Centre did not initiate any effort for the construction of AIIMS, Madurai.

Almost 80% of construction has been completed in other states where AIIMS was to be established,” said Balakrishnan, adding that the Centre has not yet released the blueprint of the `5 crore worth administration block. 

He further said that even though AIIMS in Madurai was announced when AIADMK was in power, they did not raise any questions against the BJP regarding the delay. “Within a period of eight years, the BJP government has waived loans to a tune of `10.75 crore for the corporates.

In the 2024 election, BJP will be defeated and construction of AIIMS and Sethu Samuthiram will be completed,” he added. Madurai MP S Venkatesan, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore, Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Madurai North MLA G Thalapathi, South MLA M Boominathan and other party functionaries took part in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai AIIMS
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp