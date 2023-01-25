PM Modi always says AIADMK should stay united: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been reiterating that factions of the AIADMK come together. This statement by OPS assumes significance in the backdrop of claims by leaders supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) that the BJP never interfered in the internal affairs of the AIADMK.

Asked when the prime minister told him that the factions of the AIADMK should unite, Panneerselvam said: “Whenever we meet him, the prime minister has been reiterating this. We, too, wish this happened. But you (media) know well who refuses to unite.”

Responding to a question, OPS said there would not be any problem in ECI allocating the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK led by him. OPS also said he would never be a reason for the freezing of the symbol. Asked about the stand of EPS supporters that BJP would never interfere in AIADMK’s affairs, OPS said, “When someone prominent gives advice, one should take it.”

Talking to reporters, New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam said: “I am one of the founding members of the AIADMK. I wish that both factions of the AIADMK should unite. I requested OPS not to field a candidate in Erode East since that might lead to the freezing of the symbol. I would like to be a bridge between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to unite them.

Shanmugam also said that during the talks, he reminded OPS of how the AIADMK was defeated in the Assembly elections after the death of MG Ramachandran since the party was split into two factions. He said the NJP would accept the decision taken by the BJP-led NDA regarding this by-election.

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been reiterating that factions of the AIADMK come together. This statement by OPS assumes significance in the backdrop of claims by leaders supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) that the BJP never interfered in the internal affairs of the AIADMK. Asked when the prime minister told him that the factions of the AIADMK should unite, Panneerselvam said: “Whenever we meet him, the prime minister has been reiterating this. We, too, wish this happened. But you (media) know well who refuses to unite.” Responding to a question, OPS said there would not be any problem in ECI allocating the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK led by him. OPS also said he would never be a reason for the freezing of the symbol. Asked about the stand of EPS supporters that BJP would never interfere in AIADMK’s affairs, OPS said, “When someone prominent gives advice, one should take it.” Talking to reporters, New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam said: “I am one of the founding members of the AIADMK. I wish that both factions of the AIADMK should unite. I requested OPS not to field a candidate in Erode East since that might lead to the freezing of the symbol. I would like to be a bridge between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to unite them. Shanmugam also said that during the talks, he reminded OPS of how the AIADMK was defeated in the Assembly elections after the death of MG Ramachandran since the party was split into two factions. He said the NJP would accept the decision taken by the BJP-led NDA regarding this by-election.