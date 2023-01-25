Home States Tamil Nadu

POCSO case accused dies by suicide

According to sources, the victim, living in a village from Shoolagiri, was sexually assaulted by the suspect six months ago and became pregnant.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 43-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year- old girl died by suicide on Monday after coming to know that the victim had lodged a police complaint.

According to sources, the victim, living in a village from Shoolagiri, was sexually assaulted by the suspect six months ago and became pregnant. This came to light on Sunday when the girl fell ill and her stepmother questioned her. The child revealed that she was sexually assaulted by the man, who happens to be their relative. The family informed the village elders. They convened a khap panchayat where the accused  requested the girl's parents not to lodge police complaint.

On Monday morning, a section of villagers accompanied by the victim and her parents lodged a complaint with the Hosur All Women’s Police Station and they registered a case against the accused under sections of the POCSO Act and IPC. Upon knowing about  the complaint, the suspect died by suicide. The victim was admitted to Hosur government hospital for treatment.

The child will be produced before Krishnagiri Child Welfare Committee after she recovers. Meanwhile, the wife of the accused lodged a complaint at Shoolagiri police station stating that her husband took his life because of the allegations levelled by the villagers.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104 or Krishnagiri mental health programme 83008 24104)

