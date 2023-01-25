Suspect in multi-crore cheating case ends life

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The managing director of a firm, who was arrested three years ago for cheating investors of several crores of rupees, died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as S Sathishkumar (42), of Ramalinga Nagar near Saibaba Colony.

As per police, Sathishkumar and his wife S Gunavathi (39), started a firm in the name of ‘Dream Makers Global private limited’ in 2017 and announced exorbitant interest to lure investors. In 2019, one of the investors, who invested Rs 6.80 lakh, complained to the EOW police against the couple for defaulting on the payment. Police arrested the couple on September 28, 2019.

Inquiry revealed that the couple had collected crores of rupees from investors. Police froze Rs 75 crores in the bank accounts and identified many properties of them. The couple came out of prison in 2020 on bail. The trial was held before the special court. On Sunday night, Sathishkumar died by suicide. Saibaba Colony police are investigating.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104)

COIMBATORE: The managing director of a firm, who was arrested three years ago for cheating investors of several crores of rupees, died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as S Sathishkumar (42), of Ramalinga Nagar near Saibaba Colony. As per police, Sathishkumar and his wife S Gunavathi (39), started a firm in the name of ‘Dream Makers Global private limited’ in 2017 and announced exorbitant interest to lure investors. In 2019, one of the investors, who invested Rs 6.80 lakh, complained to the EOW police against the couple for defaulting on the payment. Police arrested the couple on September 28, 2019. Inquiry revealed that the couple had collected crores of rupees from investors. Police froze Rs 75 crores in the bank accounts and identified many properties of them. The couple came out of prison in 2020 on bail. The trial was held before the special court. On Sunday night, Sathishkumar died by suicide. Saibaba Colony police are investigating. (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104)