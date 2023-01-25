Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspect in multi-crore cheating case ends life

The managing director of a firm, who was arrested three years ago for cheating investors of several crores of rupees, died by suicide on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The managing director of a firm, who was arrested three years ago for cheating investors of several crores of rupees, died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as S Sathishkumar (42), of Ramalinga Nagar near Saibaba Colony.

As per police, Sathishkumar and his wife S Gunavathi (39), started a firm in the name of ‘Dream Makers Global private limited’ in 2017 and announced exorbitant interest to lure investors. In 2019, one of the investors, who invested Rs 6.80 lakh, complained to the EOW police against the couple for defaulting on the payment. Police arrested the couple on September 28, 2019. 

Inquiry revealed that the couple had collected crores of rupees from investors. Police froze Rs 75 crores in the bank accounts and identified many properties of them. The couple came out of prison in 2020 on bail. The trial was held before the special court. On Sunday night, Sathishkumar died by suicide. Saibaba Colony police are investigating.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp