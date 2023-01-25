Thoothukudi: 500 arrested for blocking road traffic

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Police arrested over 500 cadre belonging to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) affiliated to CPI for blocking roads as a part of the protest against the union government on Tuesday.



The cadre headed by union-level functionaries staged the road roko at eight places in the district, including Thoothukudi, Puthiyamputhur, Vilathikulam, Ettayapuram, Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Nazareth. Unorganised sector workers district general secretary Dhanalakshmi led the agitation in Thoothukudi in front of Thanthi office and district secretary Karumban took part in the protest.



The cadre during the district-wide agitation urged to provide a pension of Rs 6,000 for unorganised workers, separate welfare boards for salt pan workers, and collect welfare funds for unorganised workers.



They also insisted the union government withdraw the labour codes and stop privatisation of public sector entities. The cadre also raised slogans against the union government condemning the price rise on the occasion.

