Tirunelveli: Caste ribbon tied to flagpole

TIRUNELVELI: A case has been registered against unidentified students of Gangaikondan government higher secondary school for allegedly hoisting ribbons with colour code of a particular caste on the flagpole. School headmaster Alex Sahayaraj filed a police complaint against them, and some caste outfits petitioned Collector V Vishnu to arrest the suspects on Monday.

They alleged that some teachers favoured the section of students. “Around 800 students are studying in this school. Some students tied two ribbons which indicate their caste and hoisted the colours on the flagpole,” said sources. Superintendent of Police P Saravanan told TNIE that a probe is on.

