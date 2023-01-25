Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli: Contract worker dismissed, hospital staff transferred over bribery charge

A contract worker who collected Rs 100 as a bribe from outpatients for registration in the Government Hospital (GH) Ambasamudram, was dismissed on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A contract worker who collected Rs 100 as a bribe from outpatients for registration in the Government Hospital (GH) Ambasamudram, was dismissed on Wednesday. The Joint Director (Health) Dr Ramanathan told TNIE that three other hospital staff, including a multipurpose worker, a maternity assistant, and a sanitation worker, who were also found to have been accepting bribes, were transferred to other GHs.

"An inquiry has been initiated in this connection and those who are found guilty will face action," he added. In video footage that went viral on social media, the contract worker is seen agreeing that she received a bribe and seeking an apology for her actions. Following this, functionaries of Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest in front of the GH demanding action against the hospital administrators. Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subbiah and Ramanathan visited the GH and conducted an inquiry with the patients.

In another incident in the Tenkasi Government District  Headquarters Hospital, a Shengottai-based couple Hariharan and Mathira alleged that their newborn child fractured its left leg due to the doctors' negligence during the delivery. The Joint Director (Health) Premalatha and hospital superintendent Jesline conducted a talk with the parents and admitted the child for treatment.

