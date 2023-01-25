TN academics discover two new plant species

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The botany department of St Joseph’s College in Tiruchy fetched another feather in their cap after articles on two new plant species - Theriophonum blumei and Lepidagathis decumbens discovered by the department in 2019 were published respectively in Nordic, a Norwegian journal, and Adasonia, a French journal. S Soosairaj, Assistant Professor of Botany at the college, said they spotted Theriophonum blumei for the first time during a field visit to a forest near Samayapuram in Tiruchy in 2019. The second plant species, Lepidagathis decumbens, was discovered by N Dhatchanamoorhty, a research scholar, at a jungle in Thippampatti in Dharmapuri.