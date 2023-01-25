VCK to hoist black flag on Republic Day

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thoothukudi south district has appealed to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Tiruchendur, Sathankulam, Eral, and Srivaikuntam taluks to hoist black flags at their houses on the occasion of Republic Day, condemning the Tiruchendur municipality for not passing a resolution to establish a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar memorial park in Tiruchendur.



On behalf of the Dr Ambedkar silai amaippumattrum paramarippu samgam, the VCK south district secretary Murasu Tamilappan said the Tiruchendur municipality has been refusing to pass a resolution to establish the Ambedkar statue at the Ambedkar memorial park since 1980. He also added that the municipal chairman and deputy chairman had denied permission to place a portrait of Ambedkar at the park on December 6, to pay floral tributes to mark the former law minister's death anniversary.



"The police also had allegedly denied permission to erect a statue of Ambedkar citing possible caste-based violence if Ambedkar's statue is established next to the statue of former chief minister Kamarajar. However, no such violence was reported when the Kamarajar statue was established at Ambedkar memorial park premises in 1979," Tamilappan said.



In order to register a strong objection to the civic body, the Scheduled Caste people in Tiruchendur, Sathankulam, Eral and Srivaikuntam taluks will hoist the black flag in their homes on January 26, while the Thoothukudi south district unit of VCK party will besiege the Tiruchendur municipality on the same day, he said.



The VCK cadre said the Ambedkar memorial park, which was established in 1962, houses the statue of Kamarajar established by the Tiruchendur civic body. However, we have been urging the civic body to establish the Ambedkar statue on the park premises for the past 60 years, which is yet to materialise.



VCK parliamentary constituency secretary Arasur Rajkumar, Samuga Nallinakka Peravai district organiser M Tamilparithi, advocate wing district organiser Ramesh, Udangudi town secretary Towfiq Ansari were present in the meeting, in which they took the decision to stage the black-flag protest.

