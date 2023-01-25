Home States Tamil Nadu

Will kill animals if forest dept does not stop them: Farmers association

“We have not destroyed forest land and not occupied the elephant pathway.

Published: 25th January 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tusker, elephant

Wild Tusker. Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association have threatened to kill animals entering their farmlands if the forest department does not take steps to prevent intrusion of wild animals.

T Venugopal, president of the association, said this during a protest at Jothipuram near Periyanacikenpalayam, after one person was killed and two persons were injured here last week, “The officials of Coimbatore forest division should come up with new ways to prevent elephant intrusion since their earlier method of maintaining Elephant Proof Trenches (EPT) and Solar Fence have not worked out well as the elephants continue to enter and destroy crops every day. Over the last decade, many people have quit farming due to frequent intrusion.”

“We have not destroyed forest land and not occupied the elephant pathway. However, the forest department officials keep saying that the elephant pathway has been encroached on by us. Like Railways, the forest department should also hand over the task of monitoring wild elephants to private players,” he added. “The increase in wild animal population poses a threat to motorists using roads near forest areas as animals attack their vehicles. We are also vexed about getting compensation from the department since the staff has been visiting the damaged land for namesake,” said Venugopal. The association has decided to meet the CM and Governor RN Ravi in February and raise the issues with them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp