10 years after girl fell to death from bus, eight accused walk free

The prosecution had produced 35 witnesses. The judge held that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu session’s court on Wednesday acquitted all the eight accused in the case relating to the death of 6-year-old Sruthi, who was run over by the rear wheels of her school bus after she slipped through a hole on the floor of the vehicle.

The acquittal comes 10 years after the incident and a prolonged trial. Additional district judge K Kayathri acquitted all the eight including the correspondent of Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Selaiyur, Tambaram where the girl studied. The prosecution had produced 35 witnesses. The judge held that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts.

In 2018, the Madras High Court, while rejecting a plea from the correspondent of Zion Matriculation School in Selaiyur to quash the charge sheet, had pulled-up the Selaiyur police for colluding with the accused.

Sruthi, a class 2 student, had died on July 25, 2012 was made to sit on a wooden board, which covered a big hole on the floor of the sixth row of the bus. While negotiating an ‘U’ turn at Attai company stop, the board caved in and she fell through the hole and was crushed to death by the rear wheel.

During the trial, a traffic inspector testified that he saw soon after the accident four to five people inside the bus breaking it with a garden spade and digging bar. Also, it was found during the trial that the bus in which Sruthi was travelling belonged to a private cab company called Yogesh Cabs at Perungalathur. 

In 2016, the Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Committee had directed the Principal of Zion Matriculation School in Selaiyur to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the father of Sruthi.
 

