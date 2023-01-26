Home States Tamil Nadu

24 TN cops to be conferred president medals on Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, 24 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be awarded the President’s Police Medal.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Republic Day, 24 police officers from Tamil Nadu will be awarded the President’s Police Medal. Of the 24, three bagged the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service: CB-CID IG PC Thenmozhi, Chengalpattu Cyber Crime Wing ADSP V Ponramu, and Ariyalur ADSP P Ravisekaran.

The 21 others who will be receiving the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include KA Senthil Velan, IG, Intelligence, Chennai; P Saminathan, SP, Security Branch CID-II, Chennai; N Manivannan, DCP, Redhills; D Sankaran, Chennai Deputy Commissioner of Police; Asra Garg, IG, south zone, Madurai; P Ramakrishnan, DSP, Special Branch CID, west zone, Coimbatore and M Vivekanandan, ADSP, Krishnagiri. 

ICG commander honoured
On the eve of Republic Day 2023, President has conferred Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service on Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, Commander of Coast Guard Region (East), in recognition of his outstanding performance.

