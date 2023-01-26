Home States Tamil Nadu

After Assembly face-off, Guv Ravi calls Stalin, invites him to R-Day event

DMK allies to boycott Raj Bhavan ‘At Home’ reception, ruling party likely to take part

CHENNAI: Burying the hatchet with the state government over the unsavory incidents of January 9 in the Tamil Nadu assembly when he deviated from the approved text during his customary address, Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday called up Chief Minister MK Stalin and invited him for the ‘At Home’ reception to be held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday as part of Republic Day celebrations. The governor’s secretary met the CM and handed over the governor’s invitation to him.   

After the uproar over the governor’s Thamizhagam-Tamil Nadu remark, the CM and other DMK’s allies boycotted the Pongal celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. Incidentally, the Raj Bhavan’s invitation for the celebration was printed with Government of India emblem instead of the TN emblem and the invitation used ‘Thamizhaga Aalunar’ instead of ‘Tamil Nadu Aalunar’ triggering strong political reactions. Now,  R-Day celebrations invitations  have TN emblem and the description TN Governor.

After these bitter developments, the governor and the CM will face each other for Republic Day celebrations on the Marina on Thursday. Meanwhile, speaking at the Voters Day celebration on Wednesday, the governor ended his speech with Thamizhnadu Vazhga (Hail Tamil Nadu).  Earlier in the day, when asked about the DMK’s stand on attending the ‘At Home’ reception, party organising secretary RS Bharathi said the DMK president would make an announcement. 

Key allies of the ruling DMK Congress, VCK, CPI, CPM, and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi — said they would boycott the ‘At Home’ event alleging the governor was engaged in ‘undemocratic’ activities.
Answering queries of reporters in Pudukottai, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan indicated that DMK is likely to attend the reception since the governor has personally invited the CM.

Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said the Governor has been delaying his assent to many Bills, including the one on banning online rummy. He said the governor has been engaged in projecting the ideologies of the RSS.  Besides, he is trying to run a parallel government against the popular government, and Congress MLAs will be boycotting his reception. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the governor changed his stance relating to his Thamizhagam-Tamil Nadu remarks after opposition. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the governor has failed to fulfill his constitutional duties and has kept many bills pending.

