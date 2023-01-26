Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Traders eating up space on Podanur road, alleges outfit

N Subramanian, general secretary of the association, said, “The two-kilometre stretch is congested as traders keep their materials on the road.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Podanur Train Users Association alleged that furniture traders have encroached on the Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur road which results in traffic congestion. Coupled with poor road widening works being by the state highways department, motorists are struggling to commute on the road, they said.

N Subramanian, general secretary of the association, said, “The two-kilometre stretch is congested as traders keep their materials on the road. Adding to this, the state highways department has taken up work to develop the road into four lanes from two lanes. As a result, the motorists are unable to commute on the road.”

“The highway officials have taken up the road widening work and the construction of stormwater drain due to the water stagnating problem in the area during the rainy season. However the contractors are constructing the stormwater drain in a zig-zag method without removing the concrete structure, which is encroachment,” he added.

Mohammed Shaker, association president said concrete slabs, used as the cover on stormwater drains, are not at an equal level to the road. In some areas, the slabs are higher than the road surface whereas in other areas those are lower than road surface.

The representatives have already petitioned the State Highway Department to remove the encroachments. A highway department official said they have started road widening work only after carrying out a complete survey of the entire stretch and there is no encroachment.

“The storm water drains are constructed in zig zag, not due to the encroachment but as we are carrying out the work as per Field Measurement Book sketch. Once the work is completed, the level of concrete slabs will look fine,” he explained.

