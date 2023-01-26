Former VAO gets two years RI for demanding bribe

THOOTHUKUDI: The Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced a former village administrative officer (VAO) to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Wednesday, for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a patta transfer applicant. A penalty of Rs 60,000 was also imposed on him.
According to sources, C Ananda Krishnan (67) of Gibsonpuram in Thoothukudi had filed an application with the then Perurani VAO Subbaiah (65) for a patta transfer pertaining to a parcel of land belonging to his cousin sister. However, the VAO demanded Rs 10,000 to process the application. Later, Krishnan approached the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuth, who later nabbed Subbaiah red-handed.
When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Chief Judicial Magistrate cum special judge Selvakumar awarded the former VAO two years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 60,000 for Subbaiah, as per sections (7) and 13(1)(D) read with section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
