Govt colleges told to hold special classes on Saturdays to complete syllabus

To deal with the situation, some private colleges have already started conducting extra classes on Saturdays and now government colleges have been asked to do the same.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the state higher education department had extended the admission dates for academic year 2022-23 for first year undergraduate courses in Arts and Science colleges to November 18 last year, timely completion of the syllabus for the first year students has become a cause of concern among the colleges. 

The academic year usually ends by mid April, and within such a short span of time, completing the syllabus has become a challenge for the teachers, especially for those in t arts and science colleges. To deal with the situation, some private colleges have already started conducting extra classes on Saturdays and now government colleges have been asked to do the same.

“The DCE has asked us to complete syllabus for first year students by May 1 and has allowed government colleges to conduct classes on Saturdays. The regional joint directors have been directed to seek an action taken report on this matter from the principals by January 30,” said an official of DCE.  Officials also cited there might be a delay of a few days in the first final examination this year. 

