Lack of toilets, infrastructure plague Ariyalur govt school

On the other hand, female students and teachers make use of the only two toilets at school, forcing male students to urinate on the premises and into nearby waterbodies.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:23 AM

Students are forced to urinate in the open near Silambur government high school in Ariyalur district | express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Lack of adequate infrastructure coupled with inadequate toilet facilities at Silambur government high school here has been weighing down on students so much so that they are left with little choice but to attend classes outdoors and defecate in the open, complain activists and parents.

Around 300 students are enroled in Classes 1 to 10 at the high school. Until 2017, the high school used to function as a government primary and middle school in Silambur village. Although the institute was upgraded to a high school in 2017, the school education department is yet to allot new building facilities.

On the other hand, female students and teachers make use of the only two toilets at school, forcing male students to urinate on the premises and into nearby waterbodies. V Vetrikumar, an activist from Silambur, told TNIE, "Students having to urinate or defecate in the open is a common sight.

These students have to put up with the unpleasant smell, while visitors turn away. If the students are supposed to inculcate good habits in their lives, they shouldn't be thrown to such detestable situations." S Kalaiselvi, a parent, said, "An upgrade for the school should ensure adequate building facilities so that students could pursue studies in classrooms itself.

It has been three years since the school was last upgraded. Students' focus in studies is affected due to the lack of infrastructure." When contacted, Ariyalur Chief Education Officer C Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, "I will check the matter and take the required steps ."

