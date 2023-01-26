Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: BJP councillor walks out of council meeting, stages protest

In a Q&A session held after Mayor V Indirani's speech, the zonal chairpersons raised queries about various civic issues, including a shortage of safety equipment for sanitation works.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging that no civic issues are being addressed properly by the Madurai city corporation, S Boomi, a BJP councillor, walked out of the council meeting held on Wednesday and staged a protest along with the party cadre outside the corporation building. The cadre raised slogans about the council's failure in addressing basic issues, including maintenance of public toilets and mosquito menace among others.

In a Q&A session held after Mayor V Indirani's speech, the zonal chairpersons raised queries about various civic issues, including a shortage of safety equipment for sanitation works. They pointed out that only a few workers were provided with safety gear such as reflector safety vests and laying of wet mix macadam to signal road damage.

One of the most common queries by council members from all zones during the meeting was the improper maintenance of battery vehicles in the city. Another query raised in the meeting was the need to appoint more male sanitation workers. "At present, there are more female sanitation workers in the city though there is a need for more male sanitation workers for carrying out heavy manual works," they added.

The zonal chairperson requested the council for extensive preparation for the next jallikattu event in Avaniyapuram next year. The councillors further raised issues, including animal menace, damaged roads and water issues. Madurai South constituency MLA M Boominathan urged the council to take action towards maintaining public toilets in the city.

Out of the 100 ward councillors, over 60 councillors spoke during the extended Q&A session, which lasted till 2 pm on Wednesday. The session was extended based on a query during the previous council meeting, which raised the concern of not allowing councillors to talk during the Q&A session. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Madurai
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp