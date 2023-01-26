People’s faith in Stalin will lead alliance to victory in Erode East: Congress' Elangovan

By Express News Service

ERODE: CM and DMK president MK Stalin is the real candidate in our alliance, Congress candidate in Erode East EVKS Elangovan said on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons after inaugurating his election office, Elangovan said,

“When I was asked to contest, I readily agreed as I wanted to continue the good work done by my son Thirumagan for the people. I am not the candidate of our alliance. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister S Muthuswamy are the real candidates in this by-election. People’s faith in the Chief Minister will give our alliance a huge victory. Even before I was announced as candidate, DMK leaders started canvassing for our party. This is a great example of how an alliance should function.”

Further, Elangovan thanked MNM chief Kamal Haasan for supporting him. “Kamal’s decision to extend support for our alliance was an expected one,” he said. Speaking at another event, PWD minister E V Velu said DMK governments have never neglected Erode. “Thirumagan Evera resolved several needs of the people and has planned to carry out many development works. People in the constituency said the government should fulfil his ideas. That’s why EVKS Elangovan, who is his father, has been named as candidate. He should win in order to fulfil his son’s plans.”

BJP mere paper tiger in TN: Alagiri

Cuddalore: Congress state president KS Alagiri on Tuesday evening dubbed the BJP a paper tiger in Tamil Nadu that “won’t hunt but is just on display.” The Congress will win the Erode East constituency by-polls, he stated. Speaking at a meeting with party cadre in Neyveli, Alagiri said, “while the BJP-AIADMK alliance is yet to announce a candidate for the Erode East constituency by-election, we have announced EVKS Elangovan as our candidate.” Referring to a recent statement of BJP state president K Annamalai that the saffron party has grown in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said if that is true, he should contest against Elangovan. ENS

