Proposal sent for repair, renovate, restore scheme for kanmois

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Public Works Department has sent a proposal to the state government to repair, renovate and restore 671 kanmois in the southern districts at a cost of Rs 40,258 lakh.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from PWD said the repair, renovate and restore scheme was initially introduced for drought-stricken areas to restore the water-levels of kanmois, which fetched good results. Now, it is being slowly extended to non-drought-stricken areas too. Under this scheme, 60% of funds will be sanctioned by the union government and the remaining 40% will be released by the state government. After the approval of the proposal and release of funds, the works will be started in a phased manner, he said.



Box



Division-wise abstract of 671 tanks under Phase X of scheme



Name of the Division No. of tanks Estimate amount (in lakhs)

Periyar Vaigai Basin, Madurai 43 Rs 3,325.56

Periyar Main canal, Melur 190 Rs 6,380.55

Manjalar Basin, Periyakulam 15 Rs 697.50

Vaippar Basin, Virudhunagar 5 Rs 295.50

Upper Vaippar Basin, Rajapalayam 2 Rs 141

Gundar Basin, Madurai 75 Rs 5,337.45

Lower Vaigai Basin, Paramakudi 67 Rs 7,159.69

Manimuthar Basin, Devakottai 49 Rs 4,620

Saruganiyar Basin, Sivagangai 62 Rs 5,366

Thamirabarani Basin, Tirunelveli 75 Rs 3,312.34

Korampallam Aru Basin, Thoothukudi 6 Rs 332.65

Chittar Basin, Tenkasi 78 Rs 3,178.66

Kodaiyar Basin, Nagercoil 4 Rs 112



Total 671 Rs 40,258.90

MADURAI: Public Works Department has sent a proposal to the state government to repair, renovate and restore 671 kanmois in the southern districts at a cost of Rs 40,258 lakh. Speaking to TNIE, an official from PWD said the repair, renovate and restore scheme was initially introduced for drought-stricken areas to restore the water-levels of kanmois, which fetched good results. Now, it is being slowly extended to non-drought-stricken areas too. Under this scheme, 60% of funds will be sanctioned by the union government and the remaining 40% will be released by the state government. After the approval of the proposal and release of funds, the works will be started in a phased manner, he said. Box Division-wise abstract of 671 tanks under Phase X of scheme Name of the Division No. of tanks Estimate amount (in lakhs) Periyar Vaigai Basin, Madurai 43 Rs 3,325.56 Periyar Main canal, Melur 190 Rs 6,380.55 Manjalar Basin, Periyakulam 15 Rs 697.50 Vaippar Basin, Virudhunagar 5 Rs 295.50 Upper Vaippar Basin, Rajapalayam 2 Rs 141 Gundar Basin, Madurai 75 Rs 5,337.45 Lower Vaigai Basin, Paramakudi 67 Rs 7,159.69 Manimuthar Basin, Devakottai 49 Rs 4,620 Saruganiyar Basin, Sivagangai 62 Rs 5,366 Thamirabarani Basin, Tirunelveli 75 Rs 3,312.34 Korampallam Aru Basin, Thoothukudi 6 Rs 332.65 Chittar Basin, Tenkasi 78 Rs 3,178.66 Kodaiyar Basin, Nagercoil 4 Rs 112 Total 671 Rs 40,258.90