Proposal sent for repair, renovate, restore scheme for kanmois

Public Works Department has sent a proposal to the state government to repair, renovate and restore 671 kanmois in the southern districts at a cost of Rs 40,258 lakh.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:22 AM

MADURAI: Public Works Department has sent a proposal to the state government to repair, renovate and restore 671 kanmois in the southern districts at a cost of Rs 40,258 lakh.
 
Speaking to TNIE, an official from PWD said the repair, renovate and restore scheme was initially introduced for drought-stricken areas to restore the water-levels of kanmois, which fetched good results. Now, it is being slowly extended to non-drought-stricken areas too. Under this scheme, 60% of funds will be sanctioned by the union government and the remaining 40% will be released by the state government. After the approval of the proposal and release of funds, the works will be started in a phased manner, he said.

Division-wise abstract of 671 tanks under Phase X of scheme

Name of the Division                                           No. of tanks      Estimate amount (in lakhs)
Periyar Vaigai Basin, Madurai                                 43                            Rs 3,325.56
Periyar Main canal, Melur                                      190                             Rs 6,380.55
Manjalar Basin, Periyakulam                                    15                             Rs 697.50
Vaippar Basin, Virudhunagar                                     5                             Rs 295.50
Upper Vaippar Basin, Rajapalayam                           2                             Rs 141
Gundar Basin, Madurai                                             75                             Rs 5,337.45
Lower Vaigai Basin, Paramakudi                              67                             Rs 7,159.69
Manimuthar Basin, Devakottai                                49                             Rs 4,620
Saruganiyar Basin, Sivagangai                                 62                             Rs 5,366
Thamirabarani Basin, Tirunelveli                            75                              Rs 3,312.34
Korampallam Aru Basin, Thoothukudi                      6                             Rs 332.65
Chittar Basin, Tenkasi                                                78                            Rs 3,178.66
Kodaiyar Basin, Nagercoil                                            4                           Rs 112

Total                                                                            671                           Rs 40,258.90

