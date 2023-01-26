Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents lock up Veera Manickam panchayat service centre, claim ownership of land

Claiming that the land parcel belonged to them, a few local residents locked the buildings and fenced the land, curtailing staff entry into the service centre building since November 2022.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A group of staff attached to the Panchayat Level Federation (PLF) in Veera Manickam panchayat near Tiruchendur has sought action against three persons who allegedly locked the village panchayat service centre claiming ownership of the land on which it was built.

The PLF and Village Poverty Reduction Committee (VPRC), functioning under the aegis of the Mahalir Thittam, were being operated at the service centre building built during the 2016-17 financial year on a plot of land that belonged to Arulmigu Madasamy Temple.

Claiming that the land parcel belonged to them, a few local residents locked the buildings and fenced the land, curtailing staff entry into the service centre building since November 2022. Rajkumar, a resident of the village and one of the land ownership claimants, even threatened the PLF executive members against approaching him again.

As per the records at Kurumbur police station, there is a land dispute case pending from 2016, and the residents who are claiming ownership of the land were booked for allegedly damaging temple property. A probe into the case is still underway.

The PLF office bearers have been holding all transactions and meetings in open spaces with the office premises locked. Noting that they channel rotational funds for over 11 women's self-help groups, the PLF members said since all their records and documents are locked inside the building, they have been unable to serve the self-help groups.

"We filed a complaint regarding the issue on November 16, but no action has been taken yet. In order to recover the official records from the miscreants, we urge the district administration to take steps to unlock the e-centre and take strict action against those who illegally fenced the building," they noted.

