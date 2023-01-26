TN Governor directs VCs to research, document lives of unsung heroes of freedom struggle

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, as the Chancellor of Universities in the State, on Thursday, directed them to research the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle in the State and document the information relating to them.

In his letter to the Vice Chancellors, the Governor said each university should identify at least five freedom fighters in their jurisdiction and do detailed studies on their lives and contributions, and document them. For this purpose, at least five special research students should be engaged in this work.

The Governor also said a fellowship would be provided for this research work and a period of one year could be allowed to complete this work.

"At a function to be held at Raj Bhavan, the research students who have successfully completed their work should be honoured. This would be a homage paid to the unsung freedom fighters and also a pride for the research students engaged in this work," the Governor said in his letter.

Besides, the Governor also directed the VCs to inform him frequently about the progress made in this regard.

An official release from Raj Bhavan recalled the remarks made by the Governor about the need to research the lives of unsung heroes of freedom struggle while speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose recently.

Stating that the country is celebrating its 75 years of Independence now, the Governor pointed out that the contributions of many freedom fighters remained unknown and we have the duty to document their lives and honour them.

