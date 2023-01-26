TN govt asked to declare Ramnad drought-hit as 64% samba crop wilts

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The samba paddy cultivation season in the district came to an abrupt end after 64% of the crops got damaged due to a drought-like situation. According to a report from the agriculture department, the Kadaladi, Mudukulathur and RS Mangalam areas were highly affected as more than 70% of the paddy crops withered. The farmers have urged the state government to announce the district as drought-hit and provide them compensation.

Though the pre-monsoon showers encouraged farmers to cultivate paddy in large quantities (about 1.34 lakh hectares of land), the situation turned severe after the monsoon failed in several interior parts of the district, resulting in deficient irrigation of crops. After farmers raised the issue in the last two grievance meetings, a special team was deputed to assess crop damages.

According to the department report, a total of 1,34,132.7 hectares of area was used for samba paddy cultivation in the district. Out of this, crops on more than 64% (about 84,395 hectares) suffered severe damages due to drought. “Crops on as many as 16,890 hectares withered in Mudukulathur. Further, Kadaladi, Paramakudi and Uchipuli also reported crop damages on around 15,000, 1,943 and 1,450 hectares respectively,” the report said.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said a team from the district administration is enumerating the crop damages. “A total of 60,936 hectares of drought-affected crops has been enumerated in the district till Friday (January 21). Following the completion of the process, a report will be sent to the state government,” he added.

A farmer leader, Gavaskar, told TNIE that the monsoon failure dealt a severe blow to the farmers, especially in Thiruvadanai. “The government should announce the district as drought-hit and provide compensation for farmers who are struggling to make ends meet due to the failed season. All the crops which withered were at their flowering stage,” he added.

Crop damage report

Total area of cultivation: 1,34,132.7572 hectares

Area affected as per agriculture dept: 84,395 hectares

Area enumerated: 60,936 hectares

Source: District administration

RAMANATHAPURAM: The samba paddy cultivation season in the district came to an abrupt end after 64% of the crops got damaged due to a drought-like situation. According to a report from the agriculture department, the Kadaladi, Mudukulathur and RS Mangalam areas were highly affected as more than 70% of the paddy crops withered. The farmers have urged the state government to announce the district as drought-hit and provide them compensation. Though the pre-monsoon showers encouraged farmers to cultivate paddy in large quantities (about 1.34 lakh hectares of land), the situation turned severe after the monsoon failed in several interior parts of the district, resulting in deficient irrigation of crops. After farmers raised the issue in the last two grievance meetings, a special team was deputed to assess crop damages. According to the department report, a total of 1,34,132.7 hectares of area was used for samba paddy cultivation in the district. Out of this, crops on more than 64% (about 84,395 hectares) suffered severe damages due to drought. “Crops on as many as 16,890 hectares withered in Mudukulathur. Further, Kadaladi, Paramakudi and Uchipuli also reported crop damages on around 15,000, 1,943 and 1,450 hectares respectively,” the report said. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said a team from the district administration is enumerating the crop damages. “A total of 60,936 hectares of drought-affected crops has been enumerated in the district till Friday (January 21). Following the completion of the process, a report will be sent to the state government,” he added. A farmer leader, Gavaskar, told TNIE that the monsoon failure dealt a severe blow to the farmers, especially in Thiruvadanai. “The government should announce the district as drought-hit and provide compensation for farmers who are struggling to make ends meet due to the failed season. All the crops which withered were at their flowering stage,” he added. Crop damage report Total area of cultivation: 1,34,132.7572 hectares Area affected as per agriculture dept: 84,395 hectares Area enumerated: 60,936 hectares Source: District administration