Home States Tamil Nadu

Traders with fake IDs rile Perambalur farmers at Uzhavar Santhai

Apart from this, several other farmers set up shop outside the market, disrupting their sales. Despite several complaints made to the authorities, no action has yet been taken.

Published: 26th January 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

A girl buys vegetables from the shop in Uzhavar Santhai in Perambalur | express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Farmers selling their produce at the district's lone functioning Uzhavar Santhai have called upon the authorities to prevent traders from entering using fake identity cards. Functioning at the Vadakku Madhavi Road in Perambalur for more than 20 years, the Uzhavar Sandhai accommodates more than 80 shops.

Traders, after procuring vegetables from farmers, use fake identity cards and enter the Santhai as farmers, they've alleged. Since the authorities fix the price set by the traders, farmers struggle to get a fair price for their produce.

Apart from this, several other farmers set up shop outside the market, disrupting their sales. Despite several complaints made to the authorities, no action has yet been taken. Speaking to TNIE, B Kumar, a farmer from Elambalur who has a shop at the Uzhavar Santhai, remarked, "Only 20 farmers have shops here; the remaining shops are occupied by traders, who enter showing fake identity cards.

They fix the price of the products at a rate far higher than that at which they were procured from the farmers. When the farmers protest, the price is fixed even lower. Oftentimes, farmers are forced to sell their produce at prices that can hardly even cover the cost of production."

Another farmer from the district, who did not wish to be named, said, "Farmers don't come here regularly - and when they do come, they find that most of the space is already occupied by traders. With no other option, they sell their produce to the traders." When contacted, Perambalur Agriculture Officer (Uzhavar Santhai) M Shenbagam said,

"Only a few traders sell vegetables here; most shops are otherwise occupied by farmers. We fix the fair price by checking nearby markets. In addition, we make frequent visits to farmers' fields to issue new cards."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur Farmers Uzhavar Santhai
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp