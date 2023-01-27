BSF personnel shortlisted for President's Police Medal

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A sector commander of the Border Security Force (BSF) hailing from Tamil Nadu has been shortlisted for the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service during the Republic Day celebration 2023.



The awardee, DIG, BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector, Edwin John Bennet, is one among the five BSF personnel in the country to be conferred with the prestigious award. The awards will be distributed during the investiture ceremony yet to be scheduled.



Currently, Bennet serves as the sector commander of the BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector which monitors the BSF Reserve Battalions in Kerala. Bennet, a native of Colachel in Kanniyakumari, studied at Caldwell Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi up to Class 12 as his father P Sam Bennet was a scientist at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Thoothukudi.



He joined BSF through Assistant Commandant Direct Entry in 1987 and served under different operational and staff appointments in the Eastern and Western Borders, including the BSF Water Wing.



After his first posting in Line of Control (LoC) in 1998, Bennet served at all of India's borders between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also served as General Manager of the Tear Smoke Unit (TSU), a production unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He represented India in the United Nation International Police Task Force in Kosovo, during 2002-03. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2008.

THOOTHUKUDI: A sector commander of the Border Security Force (BSF) hailing from Tamil Nadu has been shortlisted for the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service during the Republic Day celebration 2023. The awardee, DIG, BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector, Edwin John Bennet, is one among the five BSF personnel in the country to be conferred with the prestigious award. The awards will be distributed during the investiture ceremony yet to be scheduled. Currently, Bennet serves as the sector commander of the BSF Thiruvananthapuram Sector which monitors the BSF Reserve Battalions in Kerala. Bennet, a native of Colachel in Kanniyakumari, studied at Caldwell Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi up to Class 12 as his father P Sam Bennet was a scientist at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Thoothukudi. He joined BSF through Assistant Commandant Direct Entry in 1987 and served under different operational and staff appointments in the Eastern and Western Borders, including the BSF Water Wing. After his first posting in Line of Control (LoC) in 1998, Bennet served at all of India's borders between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also served as General Manager of the Tear Smoke Unit (TSU), a production unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. He represented India in the United Nation International Police Task Force in Kosovo, during 2002-03. He was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2008.